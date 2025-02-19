Rep. Sessions to Newsmax: Time to Follow Up on DOGE Discoveries

Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Wednesday that it's time for Congress to follow up on the Department of Government Efficiency's discovery of widespread corruption in federal spending.

Sessions, who serves as the co-chair of the House DOGE caucus, told "Wake Up America" that "the money that comes in and goes out is one of the most important things … that has contributed to the demise of our future."

"The debt of this country has been discovered," Sessions said." "We wondered how all this money accumulated and then the decision was made. We will look at the payment system. That is not something that just members of Congress were after. That's something that [DOGE Chair] Elon Musk knew he had to get his best computer people in to go find. The Treasury Department was stunned that they were so easily discovered in this process. It is the last vestige of what [former President Joe] Biden's administration and people had counted on to continue doing, even the first year that [President] Donald Trump was in office. They got caught."

According to DOGE's online tracker, the initiative has saved taxpayers $55 billion in wasteful government spending, nearly a month into President Donald Trump's second term.

"This is where now we, as members of Congress, will come in and play out the script," Sessions said. "How long this was going on? Who approved this money? By what process did the money move, not only through Congress, but exactly where it ended up and its destinations? But you first had to go where DOGE has gone, and DOGE has gone to places that provide us factual basis of information. And this is something that Donald Trump is very serious about.

"There's a group of people known as Musketeers around the country who are eagerly awaiting not only this and other information, but also want the story behind that, as [radio broadcaster] Paul Harvey used to say, the rest of the story. And that is just around the corner."

Sessions pointed to the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) as an example of a federal agency that DOGE was instrumental in exposing and dismantling, at Trump's direction.

"There's information that USAID participated all around the world against the best interests of America, so now is the time, when you discover it, to shut it off; not have a two-year probe into that," Sessions said. "And that's exactly what the president of the United States was elected to do and is doing."

