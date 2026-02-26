Rep. Pete Sessions to Newsmax: Clinton Depositions Key 'Puzzle Pieces' in Epstein Probe

The depositions of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are pieces to a puzzle being put together by the House Oversight Committee in its Jeffrey Epstein probe, Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Thursday.

Appearing on Newsmax's "Wake Up America" with co-hosts Sharla McBride and Marc Lotter, Sessions said the testimony marks a step in Congress' bipartisan effort to examine the scope of Epstein's network and financial dealings.

"It is important to note that both sides, both Republicans and Democrats, are taking this very seriously," Sessions said. "The opportunity for both sides to be able to ask questions concerning not only what the Clintons knew, but how they knew it."

Bill and Hillary Clinton are testifying under subpoena behind closed doors about their relationships with Epstein and his convicted accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell.

The depositions follow months of back-and-forth between the former first couple and the committee.

Sessions emphasized that investigators are focused not just on social ties, but on the financial underpinnings of Epstein's operation.

"It will deal in a lot of financial terms. How did this happen? What did they know? When did things begin to unravel — or did they — in their relationship?" Sessions said.

"At what point did the president and the first lady recognize that there was a problem?"

Hillary Clinton has claimed publicly that she and her husband had minimal contact with Epstein.

But Oversight Chair James Comer, R-Ky., has cited records indicating Epstein visited the White House multiple times during the Clinton administration and that Bill Clinton flew on Epstein's private plane several times.

Maxwell also attended Chelsea Clinton's 2010 wedding.

While none of those associations alone prove wrongdoing, Sessions said lawmakers expect more than vague answers.

"She was not under oath when she was making those TV spots," Sessions said of Hillary Clinton. "She's going to need to remember because she is savvy. She knows this. She could be held for perjury."

He added that the Clintons have had ample time to prepare and that "I don't remember" responses "are not going to fly," citing what he described as corroborated details from travel logs and witness accounts.

Sessions also pointed to the international fallout from the Epstein scandal, including the arrest of Britain's former Prince Andrew, as underscoring the need for accountability at home.

"This is like a puzzle, and you've got to put the pieces together," Sessions said. "We have lots of information from the women about their side of the story, and that is what's going to have to merge together."

