Rep. Pete Sessions to Newsmax: Biden Resorts to Gas-Price Blame-Shifting

President Joe Biden's blame appears to be shifting where gas prices are concerned, but the truth is that the United States is no longer energy independent as it was under former President Donald Trump, Rep. Pete Sessions said Thursday on Newsmax.

"We were well headed that way across the board," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "We also did want to have extra insurance and that's why we had the Keystone XL pipeline coming online to make sure [with] America and our friends in Canada that the West was properly taken care of."

Now, Biden wants to get energy "from our enemies," said Sessions, and "if he would be plain and honest about this, he's doing everything he can to bankrupt — and they have admitted this — the energy companies in America. That will make us more beholden than ever to our enemies who can withhold this product and make life very difficult for us."

Biden has tried several ways to solve the gas price hike issue, but the bottom line with that crisis and all the others, including inflation, is that "Democrats are very expensive," said Sessions.

"They want their policies despite their outcomes, and they want to make sure that they change America for what it is today," he said. "They do not want us to recognize what they want us to turn this into, and so it's an across-the-board sweep that the president, Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer are very effective at."

Sessions further discussed the ongoing debate on gun control and said he agrees with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's announcement of support for a bipartisan framework for legislation that includes funding for mental health and school safety, while not including an age limit of 21 for purchases.

"We have not seen the actual language," Sessions said. "But I do not think that red flag laws work. I think that what works is for sure an opportunity to spot these problems … we know that people who have some problems with might be called mental illness or depression or isolation. We can spot those children."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!