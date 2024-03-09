Sen. Pete Ricketts to Newsmax: 'Tone Deaf' Biden in 'La-La Land'

President Joe Biden's State of the Union was a historically "partisan" state of his campaign speech and "tone deaf" for his administration's failings, especially on the war in Gaza, according to Sen. Pete Ricketts, R-Neb., on Newsmax.

"Hamas, who started this war, is a terrorist organization," Ricketts, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told Saturday's "America Right Now" about Biden's vow to have American troops build a humanitarian port in Gaza.

"If there are Americans in the vicinity, you can be sure they're going to try to attack them."

Biden's port plan will put American soldiers on the target list of Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Yemen Houthi terrorist organizations in the Middle East, despite his "tone deaf" claim there will be no American soldiers there to build something he says they will be building, Ricketts lamented to host Tom Basile.

"This is just so foolish to say you're going to build a port, but no American boots are going be on the ground," Ricketts said. "Again, what La-La Land is he living in — that somehow this is going to magically appear?

"It is really just again part of his detached-from-reality attitude about how the world works."

And worse, he said, it is a rejection of Israel's right to defend itself in the war on Hamas after the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks, quite literally going around Israel to the sea port of Hamas-run Gaza.

"Israel needs to be able to destroy this terrorist organization and, frankly, one of the things we've been doing under Joe Biden is funding the United Nations Works and Relief Agency for Palestine, which is a front for the Hamas organization," Ricketts said. "They hire Hamas agents. They've used their sites to attack Israel.

"And my concern is that the aid that we're providing here will go just to continue to support Hamas as they fight against Israel.

"I mean, this is a terrorist organization; we should not be supporting it."

Biden made his port announcement during his State of the Union address, and White House critics have rebuked what they consider the administration's increasingly anti-Israel stance in bowing to American political pressure from the far-left pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel zealots in Washington.

Earlier in Saturday's interview, Ricketts denounced Biden's State of the Union, saying he effectively eschewed American priorities to present the state of his campaign against former President Donald Trump.

"This was probably the most vicious partisan State of the Union address that we've ever had in the history of our country," Ricketts said. "I really hope it doesn't set the tone for the future because this was really like being in a Democrat campaign rally.

"The president threw out all sorts of left-wing tropes."

