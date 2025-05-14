Sen. Ricketts to Newsmax: Iran Must Choose, Prosperity or Poverty

Sen. Pete Ricketts, R-Neb., said on Newsmax Wednesday that Iran faces a clear choice between economic prosperity and deepening poverty as President Donald Trump intensifies pressure through strengthened ties with Saudi Arabia and renewed sanctions.

Sen. Ricketts added that Iran stands at a crossroads — either give up its nuclear ambitions and join the international economy or face continued economic isolation and hardship.

In an appearance on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," Ricketts said Trump's outreach to Saudi Arabia sends a clear signal to Iran through both economic incentives and demonstrated consequences.

"This also is kind of a carrot and stick thing, right?" Ricketts said. "By going to Saudi Arabia, who is clearly one of the players that Iran worries about, and saying, 'Hey, we're going to do these economic deals, we're going to help develop you economically' — and by the way, it's a Nebraska company as a part of this, Burlington Capital, as well — Trump is developing those relationships."

Trump's visit to Saudi Arabia comes as Iran continues to fund regional militias, including the Houthis, who have targeted Saudi interests in recent years. Ricketts said Trump is leveraging his foreign policy record to put Tehran under renewed pressure.

"Trump also has a track record in his first term of really putting the pressure on Iran — maximum pressure — by putting those sanctions on before," Ricketts said. "He was able to bring Iran's cash foreign reserves from $122.5 billion down to under $14 billion. And that's what really put pressure on Iran. They couldn't fund Hamas or Hezbollah or the Houthis."

The Trump administration's February signing of a National Security Presidential Memorandum reinstated maximum pressure policies aimed at halting Iran's nuclear program and curbing its influence across the Middle East.

Ricketts said the administration's approach leaves Iran with a stark decision.

"Iran's got a choice here. It's like, look, you can come along with the program, you can sign a deal to give up your nuclear weapons and actually have the ability to be able to have economic prosperity," he said. "Or the flip side is you're not going to see that. You're going to continue to see maximum pressure, which is going to make you a very poor country."

Ricketts also noted Iran's increasing vulnerability amid rising tensions with Israel.

"Right now, Israel has devastated Iran's air defenses," he said. "And so Iran is actually doubly at risk right now because of Israel."

