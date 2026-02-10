Sen. Ricketts to Newsmax: Dems' DHS Demands Could Trigger Shutdown

Sen. Pete Ricketts, R-Neb., on Newsmax, Tuesday, accused Democrats of making "unreasonable" demands in a funding standoff that could trigger a partial shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security by Friday.

He warned that disruptions would hit airport security, disaster response, and the Coast Guard even as immigration enforcement remains funded.

On "Wake Up America," Ricketts said that Democrats are trying to hedge ahead of a House Committee on Homeland Security hearing set to question top immigration enforcement officials, including acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Todd Lyons, amid intensifying scrutiny after fatal shootings in Minneapolis.

Democrats have refused to approve DHS appropriations unless Congress agrees to significant reforms to immigration enforcement, particularly restrictions on ICE operations in the wake of fatal shootings and public protests.

With DHS funding set to expire, lawmakers face a deadline this week to reach an agreement or allow the department's funding to lapse, which would furlough employees in agencies like the Transportation Security Administration, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and the Coast Guard and halt parts of federal operations.

ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection remain funded through an earlier appropriations act.

Ricketts characterized Democrats' conditions on DHS funding as excessive and politically motivated, noting that Congress "funded ICE for the next three years" in the 2025 One Big Beautiful Bill Act, "so the Democrats can't even really get at the agency that they're mad at right now through the funding."

He added, "So this is something where the Democrats' demands are just unreasonable, and we're going to continue to work with them to see if we can get this last appropriations bill passed."

Ricketts argued that if funding lapses, the pain would be felt elsewhere in DHS.

"Ninety-six percent of the government is funded," he said. "ICE is funded."

"So it is going to be our TSA agents. So you're going to see potential slowdowns at the airports."

Ricketts continued, "We had that big winter storm … and so you're going to see disruptions in FEMA in helping people recover from that."

"You're not going to be paying our Coast Guard. All of this will fall squarely on the shoulders of the Democrats for their unreasonable demands."

Democrats have pressed for changes to immigration enforcement practices as a condition of keeping DHS open. Congress faces a Feb. 13 deadline after lawmakers funded most of the government through the end of September while carving out DHS for separate negotiations.

Ricketts also urged Democrats not to "politicize" Tuesday's oversight hearing, saying he feared lawmakers would "turn this … into a circus, and just try to do some political grandstanding when this is a very serious issue."

The House hearing is expected to feature Lyons, CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott, and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Joseph Edlow.

