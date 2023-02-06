Sen. Ricketts to Newsmax: Big Tech Putting Thumb on Conservative Messages

Sen. Pete Ricketts, R-Neb., on Newsmax on Monday accused major technology companies of "putting their thumb on the scale" when it comes to conservative messaging.

In an interview on Newsmax's "National Report," Ricketts said Congress "needs to take a look."

"What we have seen from other industries, like … Big Tech is that Big Tech is putting their thumb on the scale with regard to how conservatives get their message out," he lamented.

According to Ricketts, the bias was "certainly" evident in the takeover of Twitter by multi-billionaire Elon Musk.

Musk questioned before his takeover of the platform if Twitter was "biased against half the country."

"Now the question is raised — is this another example of that," Ricketts said of DirecTV's dropping Newsmax from its platform.

"I think this is one of the things that Congress needs to take a look into to see if this was driven by the fact that Newsmax is a conservative news outlet trying to get conservative messages out," he asserted. "It does certainly raise those questions."

