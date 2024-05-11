Sen. Ricketts to Newsmax: Biden, Israel Relationship Not 'Ironclad'

The United States has traditionally supported Israel, but President Joe Biden's "ironclad relationship isn't so ironclad," now that he's siding with the "unhinged nut jobs" in the United Nations, Sen. Pete Ricketts told Newsmax Saturday.

"[He's] criticizing Israel and supporting the terrorists in Hamas," the Nebraska Republican told Newsmax's "Saturday Agenda." "As soon as this happens, Hamas is emboldened. They don't want to negotiate anymore."

As Hamas believes it has been strengthened, that means "every time President Biden criticizes Israel, it just plays into the terrorists' hands," Ricketts added.

Meanwhile, rather than following Ronald Reagan's "peace through strength" policies, Biden has been showing weakness throughout his presidency, starting with the "disastrous pullout of Afghanistan," the senator said.

The withdrawal encouraged Russian President Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine, Ricketts said.

Biden has also had an "appeasement first" policy with Iran, he added, allowing Iran to fund organizations like Hamas to attack Israel.

"His weakness is encouraging [Chinese] dictator Xi Jinping to think about taking Taiwan," Ricketts added. "This is the problem with Biden's policies. They are making us weak on the world stage and just encouraging dictators and terrorist organizations to take on our allies. We've got to stand by our allies, not abandon them as soon as the going gets tough."

Ricketts also said he agrees with Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., who submitted articles of impeachment Friday against Biden for withholding weapons from Israel after Congress approved its aid package.

"Certainly, what Biden did was not the intent of Congress," he said. "We intended when that package passed for him to provide that aid to Israel so that they can defend themselves and finish destroying Hamas ... Articles of impeachment would let [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu know that not everybody is thinking [like] this."

Ricketts also Saturday discussed the No Official Palestine Entry (NOPE) Act, which seeks additions to existing funding prohibitions so that if passed, the United States could cut off assistance to entities that give additional rights and privileges to the Palestinian Authority, including the United Nations.

"First of all, the U.N. is antisemitic," said Ricketts. "We all know they embrace dictators. They embrace terrorist sympathizers like Hamas."

Further, the U.N. supports the Palestinian Liberation Organization, a "deeply flawed and corrupt" group, said Ricketts.

"It's just the opposite of what the U.N. should be doing right now," he said. "They should not be rewarded for their bad actions. They should be punished and They're being rewarded with this enhanced status."

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com