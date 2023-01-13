New Sen. Ricketts to Newsmax: Pay-to-Play Accusation Invalid

Former Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, who was named by his successor, Gov. Jim Pillen, to replace Ben Sasse in the U.S. Senate, pushed back Friday on Newsmax against accusations from the chairwoman of the state Democrat Party claiming the appointment is part of a "pay-to-play" scheme.

"Chairs of Democrat parties generally are not happy with me because I'm a conservative," Ricketts said on Newsmax's "National Report." "For 20 years I've been supporting conservative causes and conservative candidates, and I'm not going to stop doing that."

Ricketts, who left office as governor earlier this month, helped bankroll Pillen's campaign, spending an estimated $1.3 million in the state's Republican gubernatorial primary in support for Pillen, who narrowly won over a Trump-backed candidate and a moderate before winning the general election, reported The New York Times.

On Thursday, after Pillen announced Ricketts' appointment, Nebraska Democratic Party Chairwoman Jane Kleeb accused him of using the seat vacated by Sasse, who left to take a job heading the University of Florida, to reward a key supporter.

"Gov. Pillen appointed Pete Ricketts to pay him back for buying the governor's seat," Kleeb said. "This is the most blatant pay-to-play scheme we've seen in our state, and it's happening right in front of us all."

But Ricketts said he supported Pillen because "he's a businessman like myself. He's created over 1,000 jobs here in Nebraska, and I was proud to support him in his primary run and his general election. He won by a significant margin in the general election, so clearly, the voters of Nebraska agree with me as well."

Meanwhile, Ricketts told Newsmax it's an "honor" to have been named to the Senate and that he's grateful to Pillen for appointing him.

"It's an opportunity to be able to continue to serve the people of Nebraska," Ricketts said. "I've done that for the last eight years of governor. We've had very successful two terms and have been able to cut the growth of government, been able to provide tax relief, and improved government services."

Ricketts added that he wants to bring his record of service to Washington, D.C., as "there's a fallacy that the government can't work. In Nebraska, we proved it can and that's part of what I want to do is to bring my experience as governor and to say we've got to hold Washington accountable to start getting rid of this waste, fraud, and abuse."

Sasse's term would have ended in 2026, but a special election will be held in 2024 to fill the remainder of his term, reported The New York Times. If Ricketts wishes to stay in the Senate, he will need to run in the special election in 2024, and then come back in 2026 to run for a full term.

The Times also noted that the Ricketts family has been long powerful in Nebraska's politics. The new senator's father, Joe Ricketts, founder and former chief executive of the financial services company TD Ameritrade, has been a major donor to GOP candidates across the county.

