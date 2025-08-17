Pete King to Newsmax: Trump Saw Chance for Quick Resolution With Putin

President Donald Trump’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested movement beyond a ceasefire and toward a potential peace agreement in the war between Russia and Ukraine, former Rep. Pete King said on Newsmax, Sunday.

"I think you’re only going to find when the full record of this comes out," the New York Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend." "Putin must have said enough to convince President Trump that it was important to go beyond the ceasefire. To me, the danger of having long-term negotiations with Putin is that he could string you along, and I don’t think President Trump would have allowed that."

Further, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy coming to Washington, D.C., on Monday, the push for a peace agreement "is on a fast track," King said.

Former Rep. Jack Kingston, R-Ga., also appearing on Newsmax, Sunday, said diplomacy was a necessary first step.

"The president from the very beginning said, 'I’m going to try to set the table for the next meeting.’ And lo and behold, the next meeting is going to be tomorrow with Zelenskyy," Kingston said.

He noted that security guarantees remain a top concern for Ukraine.

"From Zelenskyy’s standpoint, he wants to make sure there’s security so that this does not happen again in five, 10, 15, 20 years, regardless of who’s sitting in the White House. So security is extremely important to him," Kingston said.

He added that the difficulty lies in defining borders without a decisive victory.

"They’ve talked about drawing the line at the point of contact rather than doing it diplomatically. … Now, none of that’s going to be in the interest of the Ukrainian people if they don’t have economic security. And they also do not want to leave themselves vulnerable. You can’t underscore that enough.”

Trump acknowledged after the summit that a final deal had not yet been reached.

"It’s always going to boil down to the territories, to sanctions, to security, to the exchange of [prisoners of war], and of course, children," Kingston said. "And of course, this would all be under the banner of peace.”

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com