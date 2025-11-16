Pete King to Newsmax: Tariff Rollbacks Show Trump's Flexible Strategy

President Donald Trump's latest decision to suspend tariffs on several imported consumer staples reflects a practical, adaptive approach to economic policy, as the tariffs are a flexible tool meant to respond to changing conditions, former Rep. Pete King said on Newsmax Sunday.

"I think the president, as far as tariffs, he puts them on, he takes them off," the New York Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend." "To him I think it's a trial and error, [as] overall, he believes in tariffs. He wants to see what works and what doesn't."

Discussing Trump's move to lift duties on beef, coffee, tropical fruits, and other items, King said the president has long viewed tariffs as an evolving mechanism rather than a fixed strategy.

The broader economic outlook is improving as the president adjusts his trade policies, he added.

"Despite what people say with the numbers and all that, I think the economy is getting much better," he said. "It's on the road to improvement, and I think he's going to adjust when he has to."

As the Supreme Court examines whether some of Trump's tariffs qualify as taxes, King said he expects the justices to uphold "most of the tariffs" but predicted they may narrow the scope of national-security justifications.

"It is hard, though, to justify, for instance, Canada being a national security threat or Switzerland being a national security threat," he said. "So I think they're going to limit his power somewhat, and again, Congress does ultimately have power on tariffs."

King, appearing on Newsmax with former Rep. Jack Kingston, R-Ga., also discussed the president's escalating conflict with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., after he criticized her on Truth Social and suggested he could support a primary challenger.

King said he agrees with the president's concerns about Greene's influence on foreign policy debates.

"I think she's had really a disproportionate influence on issues like Iran [and] Ukraine, calling Israel's conduct genocide," said King. "She has no real expertise in foreign policy, and yet she's been attacking the president on that."

He added that while disagreements within the party are not unusual, "she undermines him when he's dealing with other countries around the world."

Kingston acknowledged the tension surrounding Greene's criticism of the administration.

"I'm very sad to see it," Kingston said of the rift. "I think Marjorie's at her best when she's taking on Jasmine Crockett or trolling Democrats and poking the Democrat bear. She's incredible about it."

Kingston noted policy differences, but pointed out that Greene "still has a very conservative voting record."

Further, considering the GOP's narrow House majority, "we need to keep the family together," he said.

Kingston also warned that Greene risks political fallout in a clash with Trump.

"You don't want to get in an argument with Donald Trump," he said, pointing to the president's far larger national following.

