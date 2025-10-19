Pete King to Newsmax: 'No Kings' Protests Add Up to 'Absolutely Nothing'

The "No Kings" demonstrations against President Donald Trump over the weekend were little more than political theater that add up to "absolutely nothing" and will ultimately backfire on his critics, former Rep. Pete King told Newsmax on Sunday.

"Here's the president overseas in Israel, in Egypt, bringing a ceasefire, which everyone thought was impossible," King told Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend."

"He's getting the job done," he added. "He's got the economy moving, he's sealing the border, and these people are out waving signs and demonstrating."

King said the protests were being driven by "the same old crowd" and will do little to sway voters outside the anti-Trump base.

"It probably hardens up the anti-Trump base, but does nothing to move over people who are in the middle," King said.

"People who are solidly for Trump, people who voted for Trump, maybe not crazy about him and still voted for him," he added. "Whatever votes Donald Trump had going into this, he probably has more right now."

King added that the president's record stands in contrast to what he called the overreach of former President Joe Biden's administration.

"Compare the number of executive orders [issued] by Biden with Trump — we don't have someone here who's abusing executive authority," King said.

The "No Kings" rallies were attended by several Hollywood celebrities, including John Cusack and Bill Nye, who voiced opposition to Trump's policies.

King's fellow guest, former Rep. Jack Kingston, criticized the "elite bubble" surrounding celebrity activists, adding that their advocacy was far removed from the economic struggles of ordinary Americans.

"Every one of them is in a gated community with their own fence and security system, so all the problems of crime and the inconveniences caused by inflation and high gas prices, that doesn't bother them a bit, because they are so wealthy that they can work around it," the Georgia Republican said.

Kingston added that many of the groups behind the demonstrations were tax-exempt organizations engaging in partisan activity and said that Congress should review whether charitable entities that fund political movements are violating their nonprofit status.

"There are over 200 sponsors, and I think 79 of them are so-called charitable organizations that don't pay taxes," he said.

"They wake up in the morning and try to stick it to Donald Trump, and they register voters," Kingston added.

"They're political organizations, and I think Congress should look into this," he said.

