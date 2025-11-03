Pete King to Newsmax: 'Suicidal' If Mamdani Elected Mayor

Former Rep. Pete King, R-N.Y., issued a dire warning Monday, telling Newsmax that the possible election of Zohran Mamdani as New York City mayor would be "suicidal."

He added that it would be "an absolute disaster" for the city he's called home his entire life.

King, who served nearly three decades in Congress and is a lifelong New Yorker, said Mamdani's record and ideology represent an unprecedented threat to public safety and the city's moral core.

"I was born and raised in New York. My father was NYPD for over 30 years," King said on "Newsline." "If Mamdani is elected, this will be an absolute disaster for New York."

King emphasized that his criticism is not about party politics but about values.

"This isn't even the classic argument between right and left, or conservative and liberal, or Democrat and Republican," King said. "This is a person so far out of the American mainstream: He's antisemitic, he's anti-cop."

The former congressman accused Mamdani, a democratic socialist lawmaker from Queens, of embracing individuals tied to violent extremism.

"He embraces one of the unindicted coconspirators in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing," King said. "And the thought that next Sept. 11, he's going to be the mayor of New York at that ceremony and memorial? This, to me, is a disgrace."

King urged voters to reject Mamdani's candidacy before Tuesday's election, warning that the consequences of electing him would be "irreparable."

"I just hope that somewhere between now and tomorrow evening, New Yorkers will come to their senses," King said. "To allow him to become mayor will do irreparable damage and harm to New York. This is suicidal."

