WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: pete king | newsmax | mamdani | nyc | mayoral election

Pete King to Newsmax: 'Suicidal' If Mamdani Elected Mayor

By    |   Monday, 03 November 2025 01:55 PM EST

Former Rep. Pete King, R-N.Y., issued a dire warning Monday, telling Newsmax that the possible election of Zohran Mamdani as New York City mayor would be "suicidal."

He added that it would be "an absolute disaster" for the city he's called home his entire life.

King, who served nearly three decades in Congress and is a lifelong New Yorker, said Mamdani's record and ideology represent an unprecedented threat to public safety and the city's moral core.

"I was born and raised in New York. My father was NYPD for over 30 years," King said on "Newsline." "If Mamdani is elected, this will be an absolute disaster for New York."

King emphasized that his criticism is not about party politics but about values.

"This isn't even the classic argument between right and left, or conservative and liberal, or Democrat and Republican," King said. "This is a person so far out of the American mainstream: He's antisemitic, he's anti-cop."

The former congressman accused Mamdani, a democratic socialist lawmaker from Queens, of embracing individuals tied to violent extremism.

"He embraces one of the unindicted coconspirators in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing," King said. "And the thought that next Sept. 11, he's going to be the mayor of New York at that ceremony and memorial? This, to me, is a disgrace."

King urged voters to reject Mamdani's candidacy before Tuesday's election, warning that the consequences of electing him would be "irreparable."

"I just hope that somewhere between now and tomorrow evening, New Yorkers will come to their senses," King said. "To allow him to become mayor will do irreparable damage and harm to New York. This is suicidal."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Former Rep. Pete King, R-N.Y., issued a dire warning Monday, telling Newsmax that the possible election of Zohran Mamdani as New York City mayor would be "suicidal" and "an absolute disaster" for the city he's called home his entire life.
pete king, newsmax, mamdani, nyc, mayoral election
414
2025-55-03
Monday, 03 November 2025 01:55 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved