Pete King to Newsmax: US Must Approach Syria's New Leaders With Caution

The United States should approach Syria's new leadership with caution following an ISIS-linked attack that killed two U.S. soldiers and an interpreter Saturday, former Rep. Pete King warned on Newsmax.

He cited Syria's long history of extremism and instability even as officials there condemned the violence.

Syria's new president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, may be projecting outrage over the attack, but his past ties raise serious concerns for Washington as it evaluates the future of the relationship, the New York Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend" on Sunday.

"Well, first of all, it has to raise doubts," King said. "I mean, this is a leader who at one time was a major al-Qaida figure. So, I mean, the fact is, to me, we still have questions about him."

King acknowledged that Syrian officials, including al-Sharaa and the foreign minister, have publicly denounced the attack, but said that does not erase the country's "very, very checkered past."

"On the other hand, it is time to try to move forward if we can," King said. "So the idea is to monitor this as closely as possible."

He stressed that any engagement with Damascus must be accompanied by sustained scrutiny, invoking former President Ronald Reagan's Cold War doctrine.

"As Ronald Reagan said, 'Trust and verify,'" King said.

King was unequivocal when it came to the U.S. military presence in Syria and the ongoing fight against ISIS, saying there should be no easing of pressure against the terror group under any circumstances.

"As far as ISIS, I don't think we should ever let up on trying to kill every ISIS person we can," King said. "They are there for one reason: To kill Americans, to destroy the West. And so to me, there is no such thing as a ceasefire with ISIS."

He warned that as long as ISIS fighters remain alive, the threat to the United States and its allies continues.

"There's no way of assuming that we've won the battle so long as they're alive," King said. "We're at risk.

"So whatever force has to be used against them, we should constantly do it."

Former Rep. Jack Kingston, also on Sunday's program, echoed King's assessment that ISIS remains a persistent danger, saying the group is testing how the United States will respond under President Donald Trump following the attack.

The Georgia Republican said options range from targeting ISIS supply lines and finances to direct strikes on personnel, noting that ISIS had been significantly weakened during President Donald Trump's first term before regrouping in recent years.

"I think what they're doing right now is kind of probing the United States and seeing what we do," Kingston said, adding that retaliation is "extremely important."

King agreed that U.S. resolve must remain clear, particularly as questions swirl over Syria's future leadership and regional stability.

For now, King said, Washington should keep its focus on defeating ISIS while taking a cautious, eyes-wide-open approach toward any renewed relationship with Damascus.

