Pete King to Newsmax: Airmen Rescues Underscore US Military Strength

The rescues of U.S. airmen behind enemy lines in Iran were "incredible" moments that underscored the strength and resolve of the American military, former Rep. Pete King told Newsmax on Sunday.

"This is a great moment. Great psychological, emotional, patriotic moment. But also it shows the incredible courage and ability, and just again, overall brilliance of the American military and the courage they have," the New York Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend."

King emphasized the difficulty of the operation, noting the pilot was stranded in a mountainous region while Iranian forces were approaching.

"To go behind enemy lines when someone is about 7,000 feet up in a mountain range, and to be able to rescue him when the Iranians are coming, I mean, that was to me, it was phenomenal," King said.

"It was a great Easter gift blessing, and I really can't say enough good things. It was a great, great moment," he added.

King also criticized mainstream media coverage of the conflict, calling it "absolutely shameful" and "disgraceful."

"You can agree or disagree with the war. I fully agree with it. Even if I didn't, I certainly would not be in any way trying to almost take delight when things go bad for the United States. They love to show how this went wrong or that went wrong," he said.

He also disagreed with contentions that Iranian airspace is no longer safe for American military exercises.

"We have flown thousands of missions," he said. "One plane was shot down... there's been no military campaign in history which has come anywhere close to this, and they should be talking about that."

Instead, he said the media is looking at "every possible opportunity to downgrade it, to diminish it, and again, almost taking a delight, almost taking a delight when things don't go perfectly."

On Iran's next moves, King said the country may attempt to ease tensions but warned its leadership is unpredictable.

"I remember when I was in Congress, we had psychological studies, and we knew that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin was not suicidal," he said. "[North Korean Leader] Kim Jong Un is not suicidal. [Former Iraqi President] Saddam Hussein was not suicidal."

But the Iranian leadership, he said, "is."

"I wouldn't guarantee they're going to take action in the next few days, but I think you will see it's only a matter of time before they realize that their days are numbered," he said. "All that's helping them right now is the American media."

Meanwhile, former Rep. Jack Kingston, also on Sunday's show, praised the rescue operation, calling it "extremely impressive" and part of a broader demonstration of U.S. strength.

"It's extremely impressive," the Georgia Republican said. "And if you combine what we have been doing in the last less than 40 days in Iran, if you look at what we did with Artemis, and if you look at what we did with Venezuela, it's just as President [Donald] Trump said in his address to the American people last week, no one can beat us. We are at the top of our game."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com