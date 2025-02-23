Pete King to Newsmax: Trump Right to Stop NYC Congestion Tolls

President Donald Trump made the right move by pulling away federal authorization for New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's congestion tolls for drivers entering Manhattan, former Rep. Pete King told Newsmax Sunday.

"I've lived there my whole life, you know, coming over the 59th Street Bridge," the New York Republican, appearing on Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend," said. "The fact is that they lose more money in unpaid tolls from fair jumpers every year than they can bring in through congestion pricing."

The toll had ranged from $4.50 for motorcycles to $9 for passenger vehicles, going up to $21.60 for large trucks entering a zone south of 60th Street in Manhattan.

But Trump, King said, pointed out that the toll was hurting the city when it needed help the most.

"You're penalizing the working person who has to come over the 59th Street Bridge," said King. "You know, people living north of 60th Street, you know, they they can handle it. You know, in Manhattan, they don't have to worry about it. But the average guy, the average woman who wants to work in the city, they get murdered by this."

Former Rep. Jack Kingston, R-Ga., also on Sunday's program, said he thinks Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy was clear that the program was not approved by the Federal Highway Administration.

"He pointed out that it would disproportionately hurt small businesses, and that any trucker who is hit with this $23 a day is simply going to pass on the cost to the consumer," said Kingston. "So there were all kinds of things. And I also say the New Jersey Democrats, led by the governor, were on the side of President Trump and praised President Trump on this so I think Gov. Hochul is fighting a losing battle, and she's going to have another loss in court. "

King also talked Sunday about the peace talks Trump has with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and the president's rocky relationship with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in recent weeks.

"I would disagree with the public positions, but I don't know what Donald Trump has in mind going forward," he said. "Is this a way to sort of sucker Putin in and then have a deal at the end? … I mean, that is the important thing here, not just to make peace, because that was done in Munich, in fact, is what's going to happen six months from now or a year from now? Is Russia going to be somehow prevented from coming across the border again?"

King added that he hopes Trump is not as "antagonistic" toward Zelenskyy as he is acting, and can find a way to convince Putin to stop further Russian aggression.

"This whole deal with the minerals, that could be a way to bring the United States closer to Ukraine," King said. "I say it's too soon to call based on past performance. I think Donald Trump may end up getting a decent deal."

