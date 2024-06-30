Pete King to Newsmax: Dem Candidates Will Steer Clear of Biden

Democrat candidates will likely try to stay as far away from President Joe Biden as they can after his performance in last Thursday's debate against former President Donald Trump, former Rep. Pete King told Newsmax on Sunday.

"I think anyone who is at all identified with Joe Biden, even in the Democratic primaries, is going to lose," the New York Republican commented on Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend." "As far as November, this has to be a big plus for Republicans."

In districts in New York alone, where there are at least 60,000 more Democrats and Republicans, the Republicans will hold on to those seats, King said. "I think their races are going to be made a lot less difficult now if they can attach their opponents to Joe Biden."

King agreed that a candidate can have a bad moment in a debate and their opponent will use that in advertising against them, but "Joe Biden had 90 minutes of bad moments," and that was "sad to see."

He explained that he was not trying to feel sorry for Biden, but "it was sad to see a person in that state of mental disrepair."

Meanwhile, former Rep. Jack Kingston, R-Ga., also on the segment, predicted that more center-right and center-left candidates will be winning elections, as Americans are realizing that is a "more pragmatic way to govern."

"You can be the darling of social media all day long," he said, pointing out that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and other "Squad" members aim for that.

"But you aren't really governing," Kingston said. "You're just getting clicks and you feel real good about it, but are you helping build roads back home, or are you helping your local schools and hospitals?"

That was what led incumbent Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., to lose his primary bid to challenger George Latimer, he added.

"His message to the people when he ran against Bowman is that 'I'm an on-hands guy,'" said Kingston. "'I'm not going off to Washington to be a social media darling. So I think voters are taking a second look at these people."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com