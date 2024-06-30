WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: pete king | jack kingston | joe biden | debate | elections | donald trump

Pete King to Newsmax: Dem Candidates Will Steer Clear of Biden

By    |   Sunday, 30 June 2024 11:40 AM EDT

Democrat candidates will likely try to stay as far away from President Joe Biden as they can after his performance in last Thursday's debate against former President Donald Trump, former Rep. Pete King told Newsmax on Sunday.

"I think anyone who is at all identified with Joe Biden, even in the Democratic primaries, is going to lose," the New York Republican commented on Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend." "As far as November, this has to be a big plus for Republicans."

In districts in New York alone, where there are at least 60,000 more Democrats and Republicans, the Republicans will hold on to those seats, King said. "I think their races are going to be made a lot less difficult now if they can attach their opponents to Joe Biden."

King agreed that a candidate can have a bad moment in a debate and their opponent will use that in advertising against them, but "Joe Biden had 90 minutes of bad moments," and that was "sad to see."

He explained that he was not trying to feel sorry for Biden, but "it was sad to see a person in that state of mental disrepair."

Meanwhile, former Rep. Jack Kingston, R-Ga., also on the segment, predicted that more center-right and center-left candidates will be winning elections, as Americans are realizing that is a "more pragmatic way to govern."

"You can be the darling of social media all day long," he said, pointing out that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and other "Squad" members aim for that.

"But you aren't really governing," Kingston said. "You're just getting clicks and you feel real good about it, but are you helping build roads back home, or are you helping your local schools and hospitals?"

That was what led incumbent Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., to lose his primary bid to challenger George Latimer, he added.

"His message to the people when he ran against Bowman is that 'I'm an on-hands guy,'" said Kingston. "'I'm not going off to Washington to be a social media darling. So I think voters are taking a second look at these people."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Democrat candidates will likely try to stay as far away from President Joe Biden as they can after his performance in last Thursday's debate against former President Donald Trump, former Rep. Pete King told Newsmax on Sunday.
pete king, jack kingston, joe biden, debate, elections, donald trump
400
2024-40-30
Sunday, 30 June 2024 11:40 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved