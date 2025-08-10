Pete King to Newsmax: Trump's First 200 Days 'Absolutely Incredible'

Former Reps. Peter King, R-N.Y., and Jack Kingston, R-Ga., Sunday on Newsmax, praised what they called major accomplishments by President Donald Trump in his first 200 days in office, citing border security, foreign policy, and cultural issues.

"These days have been absolutely incredible," King told Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend." "The main accomplishment, to me, was securing the border. This was something considered impossible to do. You have to have bipartisan legislation. Everyone had to come together. It was a complicated issue. President Trump did that in his first several months, as the border is more secure than it's ever been."

King also cited the strike on Iran's nuclear facilities earlier this summer as one of Trump's key achievements.

"That was spoken about for the last 20 years," he said. "He did it. It was done overnight. And right now, the Middle East, because of what's been done to Iran, is more secure than it has been probably in the last generation."

King added that Trump's willingness to address issues such as transgender participation in sports also showed he was unafraid to be "politically incorrect."

Kingston, meanwhile, praised Trump's measures to secure the nation's border, but said other actions of his have been overlooked.

"Everybody says the border, and I'm thankful for a secure border as well," he said. "But I think people are missing the most important one, deporting and getting [actor] Rosie O'Donnell out of this country. There is the rebalancing of the global economy, the economic order, and the end of DEI. That's all just in the first 200 days."

He predicted more to come, citing the opportunity to fill "a whole lot of federal judgeships" with conservative nominees, the need to lower interest rates to help families buy homes and cars, and the importance of curbing inflation.

Kingston also praised Trump's moves to dismantle the Department of Education, saying it was "killing America's schoolchildren's ability to learn about how great this country is," and the president's action in enacting permanent budget cuts through his "big, beautiful bill."

The former congressmen also discussed Trump's plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin this Friday in Alaska.

King said the priority for the talks should be securing Ukraine's borders and ensuring long-term security guarantees.

Putin is pushing for territorial concessions, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has rejected, and King said Sunday that Russian aggression must not be rewarded.

In other news, King and Kingston criticized Texas Democrat lawmakers who have left the state to block a quorum on a GOP-led redistricting plan.

"I served in the legislature for eight years," Kingston said. "There were a lot of things the Democrats did I did not like, but I still showed up to vote and do what I was paid to do. People should do what they're paid to do by showing up."

King, invoking Texas history, told Newsmax that the state has a tradition, dating back to the Alamo, of standing and fighting.

"These people are fleeing to Illinois from Texas," he said. "What kind of a Texan are you? What kind of an American are you? You've been elected to do a job, and if you're not doing the job, that's the betrayal of democracy."

