Pete King to Newsmax: Trump Right to Stand With Israel Over Iran

President Donald Trump is "doing exactly the right thing" by standing behind Israel after its strikes on Iran, and with his warnings to Iran against attacks on the United States, former Rep. Pete King said on Newsmax, Sunday.

"He realizes this is in our national defense, important that we have to stand with Israel," the New York Republican, appearing on Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend" with former Rep. Jack Kingston, R-Ga., said. "We have to make sure that Iran's aggression is stopped, that they cannot be allowed to get nuclear weapons, nuclear power."

Further, it's "particularly important" that Republicans who say they are part of the Trump coalition to stand behind him at this time and not undermine him, said King.

"He has made a decision as commander in chief, as the person most responsible for national security, to stand with Israel, to defend them against any attack, and obviously any attack against us will be met with the massive force of the United States," said King. "I stand with President Trump."

Kingston agreed that the United States must make it "abundantly clear" to all allies and enemies that it is on Israel's side.

"When it comes to this sort of attack on Israel or this sort of defensive move on Israel, it's like a 51st state," Kingston said. "We will stand with Israel just as we would Alabama or New York or any other state ... that's how close we are."

Also on Sunday, King spoke out in defense of Saturday's military parade in Washington, D.C., in celebration of the U.S. Army's 250 years of sacrifice and service.

"So many Democrats today have Trump derangement syndrome," said King. "I thought the parade was an expression of not just support for the Army, but also a signal to the world about the United States' strength."

He added that it was "fortuitous" that the parade took place at this time, to send a message to Iran, Russia, China, or any other country that "we are stronger than ever, and that President Trump stands with the military and that our military is superior than any other in the world."

He also said that it was important to thank all the men and women serving in the Army over the years, "who put their lives on the line, and the many who gave their lives for the United States of America."

