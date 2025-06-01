Pete King to Newsmax: Trump Will Prevail Over Courts on Tariffs

President Donald Trump will ultimately prevail on the tariff powers he's seeking, former Rep. Pete King told Newsmax on Sunday.

"I think overall, he's doing an excellent job on this," the New York Republican, appearing on "Wake Up America Weekend" with former Rep. Jack Kingston, R-Ga., commented. "I would ask him somehow if he could refine it a bit and make sure we don't let too many people get hurt, too much collateral damage."

But overall, Trump's tariffs will be "tremendously beneficial" to the United States, said King.

"I just don't want to have some unintended consequences, but having said that, this is long overdue, and the president is certainly going in the right direction. I think the courts are going to sustain most of his tariff powers."

Meanwhile, Trump went on the attack against the Federalist Society and its co-chair, Leonard Leo, last week after a trade court ruled against the tariffs.

Trump said he was disappointed at the advice they gave him on several judicial nominations, and Kingston said he thinks the president's complaints are legitimate.

"You want to make sure is that any judicial nominee is very well vetted so that you know how he or she is going to rule in the future, and it seems to me that Democrats always get somebody who carries the water for the Democrat Party, regardless of the case, whereas Republicans seem to bend over backwards to try to be thoughtful and prove to the left that they're not really conservative," said Kingston.

He added that the facts are behind Trump.

"What the president needs to keep doing is just keep making the case for the American people," he said.

King, meanwhile, also discussed former DOGE adviser Elon Musk's objection to Trump's "big, beautiful bill" legislation that is still under discussion in the Senate.

Musk said that in his opinion, the bill's spending contradicts the cuts made through the DOGE efforts, but King said that the billionaire should "try to look at the big picture."

"There's many things in the bill that I probably could object to… the reality is, this is a democracy," said King. "This is going to turn the economy around. It's going to strengthen the economy."

He also called a "tremendous victory" getting the bill passed in the House, considering the tight majority Republicans hold.

