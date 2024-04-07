Pete King to Newsmax: Jack Smith Wants to 'Railroad' Trump at Trial

Special counsel Jack Smith's opposition to U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon's statement this week saying she's open to jury instructions listing the Presidential Records Act as a defense in former President Donald Trump's records case shows Smith "wants to railroad" Trump through the trial, former Rep. Pete King told Newsmax on Sunday.

"He just had to get in before the election and this proves it," King said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "There are real legal issues in this case … the law is not even a criminal law. It's a civil law. There's a question of what a president does and does not do with his records, but other presidents have done this."

Trump, King added, should be allowed to raise the issue of the records law at his trial.

"Jack Smith, I understand why he wants to prosecute it, but for him not to acknowledge that there are real issues here shows how single-minded they are, how they're out to get Donald Trump … the judge makes one ruling, which is only partly favorable to Donald Trump and Smith is attacking it," said King. "This to me shows the true bias of the special prosecutor."

Meanwhile, former Georgia Rep. Jack Kingston, appearing with King on the show's "King's Table" segment, said that Judge Juan Merchan, who is presiding over Trump's business records case in New York City, should recuse himself.

"I don't think he will, because he is an absolute partisan hack," said Kingston. "But the fact is his daughter is going to be rich from this trial. She's already tweeted one post which depicts Donald Trump behind bars. She's gleefully sending that out to Democrat operatives who will support her financially."

Merchan will also benefit, if not financially then through reputation.

"It is a clear conflict of interest against the New York law, so I think he should step down," said Kingston.

He also noted the case against Trump is a "zombie case" that was investigated in 2018 or 2019, "and yet it took 6 years to get an indictment."

"It tells you absolutely this is nothing but a political show trial," said Kingston, adding that Alvin Briggs' predecessor would not pursue the case because it's a "business issue."

"It would be more of a misdemeanor than a felony," said Kingston. "If the invoice was there 11 times, they made that 11 different charges instead of just one. This is absolutely disgusting politics at its worst."

