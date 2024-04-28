Pete King to Newsmax: College Protests 'Absolutely Indefensible'

The pro-Palestinian demonstrations and disturbances at the nation's universities are "absolutely indefensible" and "disgraceful," former Rep. Pete King told Newsmax on Sunday.

"Obviously, they're orchestrated," the New York Republican, appearing on Newsmax's "Wake Up America" with former Georgia GOP Rep. Jack Kingston, for their weekly "King's Corner" segment, commented.

"To me, this would be like in 1944 and 1945 having college, uh, demonstrators calling out for Germany or Japan. The fact is, Hamas is the enemy of Israel and of the United States."

King added that he finds it "shameful" that local elected officials in New York City and elsewhere are not getting involved in stopping the protests. and said many of the people in the demonstration are the "same ones we saw at the anti-police demonstrations during the George Floyd riots several years ago."

"At their core, they're anti-American and university administrators should be ashamed of themselves for allowing [things] to get this far and doing nothing about it," King said.

Meanwhile, Kingston said the University of Florida has shown "incredible leadership" by establishing rules for the protesters.

"They are saying you can demonstrate but you have to demonstrate peacefully," he said. "You can have signs but you can't have amplified sounds. You can't give threats of violence. You can't bring your sleeping bag. You can't bring your tent. You're not welcome if you're not a student." Kingston added that it would "kill" Ivy League universities like Columbia to follow the guidance from a "mere state university," but "there's a lot of wisdom in it."

He also pointed out that in some cases, professors are joining in the protests.

"If you look at a school like Emory, two of the professors, actually one of the heads of the philosophy department and another one, a professor of economics, they joined the student protesters," Kingston said. "One of them assaulted a police officer, and the fine is $50. You know, you really need to crack down on anybody threatening a police officer or assaulting a police officer."

King and Kingston also discussed the upcoming presidential race and former President Donald Trump's growing popularity in New York City.

"He is definitely going to make the Democrats get nervous," said King. "The fact that he went to that bodega in Spanish Harlem, where Republicans haven't set foot in years, and the enthusiasm response that he got and then when he met with those hard hats, construction workers, you have a combination of Hispanic American voters and union voters. These are all supposed to be in Joe Biden's camp."

The enthusiasm during Trump's appearances, "wasn't contrived," King added. "This was the real thing."

Kingston pointed out that President Joe Biden's message to Black voters was that "you ain't Black" if they did not vote for him, but Trump is speaking out about the economy and crime.

"His message is, 'if you want your paychecks to go up, if you want jobs, if you want opportunity, if you want a crackdown on crime, and have cheap gas prices again, I'm who you need to vote for,"' said Kingston. "I am absolutely delighted that he is challenging the Democrats deep in the heart of the epicenter and in the inner cities themselves."

