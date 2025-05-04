Pete King to Newsmax: Trump Will Come Close to Getting His Budget

No president gets all he wants in his budget, but Donald Trump "will probably come closer than any previous presidents in the last 30 or 40 years," former Rep. Pete King told Newsmax on Sunday.

"In the big picture, I support more defense spending," the New York Republican said on "Wake Up America Weekend." "I support more funding for homeland security. We have to cut back on extraneous programs. So I think he's going to make probably more progress on his budget than any president, even going back to [Ronald] Reagan."

King predicted that there will be a "lot of infighting, a lot of skirmishing," but the combination of Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson means that "Republicans are going to get much of what the president wants when the budget comes out of the House."

Trump's budget plan calls to reduce discretionary nondefense spending by $163 billion, $1.01 trillion for national security spending, $44 billion for the Department of Homeland Security, and $113 billion for the Department of Defense.

Former Rep. Jack Kingston, R-Ga., meanwhile, said he believes an agreement will be reached on Trump's call for a "big, beautiful bill" on the budget.

"Mike Johnson always wins when he's underestimated," said Kingston. "Somehow in the home stretch, they always get to 218 votes, which they need to pass legislation. I've spoken to him twice in the last two weeks, and I can tell you he hasn't changed a bit about this. He's privately very optimistic. He says everybody is talking and they're talking in good faith together."

Kingston added that he thinks much of the House bill will be finished by Memorial Day, after which the Senate will deliberate.

"They're looking at a great package of tax cuts and energy exploration, stronger national defense, and less regulations on business," he said. "They know all of this is essential for a strong economy."

Meanwhile, King commented on reports of profanity being used by some Democrats in Congress, including Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., in connection with lawmakers traveling to El Salvador to advocate on behalf of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the suspect deported to a prison there by the Trump administration.

"I can't think of any more despicable member of Congress," said King. "I'm saying that for a lot of personal reasons. Now, apart from that, no, listen. Everyone has heard bad language in their life. Sometimes you use it, sometimes you don't."

But when he was in Congress, King said, there were heated debates, but he doesn't remember profanity being used.

"The main reason people use profanity is when they have nothing else to say," he said. "When you're at a loss, when you know that you've lost the argument, then you start spewing out obscenities."

