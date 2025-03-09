Pete King to Newsmax: Columbia Grant Cancellation 'Long Overdue'

The Trump administration's cancellation of $400 million in grants and loans to Columbia University over what it referred to as "persistent harassment of Jewish students" was "long overdue," former Rep. Pete King said on Newsmax, Sunday.

"As much as I despise those protesters, I have more contempt for the administrators of Columbia who allowed this to go on," the New York Republican, appearing on Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend," commented. "I mean, last year they spent more time to keep the police away from Columbia than cracking down on those so-called protesting students."

Columbia University, located in New York, has been the epicenter of college protests, with demonstrators demanding that the United States end its support of Israel because of the civilian deaths and humanitarian crisis in the war in Gaza.

King said, though, such protesters should be "ejected" from colleges.

"The school should not allow it," he said. "The first incidence of this happening, the police should be called."

Instead, Columbia allowed buildings to be overtaken and "anti-semitism rants to go on," and that is a "disgrace, an absolute disgrace. Indefensible," said King. "I'm glad President Trump did it. I hope he continues to do it for all these schools."

Former Rep. Jack Kingston, R-Ga., also on Sunday's show, discussed the parameters for receiving financial aid that have been released by Department of Education Secretary Linda McMahon, in which she outlined parameters for colleges that receive federal aid, including upholding federal anti-discrimination laws.

"The 1964 Civil Rights Act says that you can't discriminate because of race, creed, religion or national origin, and this holds true if you are receiving federal dollars," said Kingston. "There's no question about it that the Biden administration was not enforcing it."

King agreed that anyone who is violating federal laws should be penalized.

"It's not nonsense," he said. "It's serious antisemitism. You're talking about violence. You're talking about people's education being interfered with. As much as I blame those protesters, those demonstrators, whatever you want to call them, I blame the [Biden] administration even more for allowing this to go on.

"It should be over in one hour. That's it. You put the word out, be gone. Otherwise, you're going to have the police come in and arrest you."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com