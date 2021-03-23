Pete King to Newsmax TV: Biden's Border Plan 'Indefensible'

President Joe Biden is feigning concern for humanity with open border policies, but doing this during a global coronavirus pandemic is "absolutely indefensible," according to former Rep. Pete King on Newsmax TV.

"This is not some great humanitarian gesture by the Biden administration," King told Tuesday's "John Bachman Now." "It's unfair to the people on the border and also the fact that these kids have COVID or other illegal immigrants have legal immigrants have COVID being released into the American heartland is absolutely indefensible."

King hailed the "guts" of border Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, to break from partisan politics to release photos of the packed border detention facilities housing unaccompanied migrant children amid the Biden's administration's de facto lockdown on media coverage of what White House press secretary Jen Psaki refuses to classify as a "crisis."

"We have to, by the way, give tremendous credit to Henry Cuellar," King told host John Bachman. "He's a Democrat, and they have really strict guidelines in their party as to who can speak out and who can't. It took a lot of guts for him to do what he did, and that's the Henry Cuellar that I know.

"The fact that he put out those pictures, that's not a cheap shot. I mean, that's not like maybe some partisan Republican who wants to take a certain corner and make the president look bad. That was Henry Cuellar giving pictures that he feels are representative of the conditions that these kids are confined to, so he deserves credit for that."

Also, Vice President Kamala Harris exposed the "nervous" nature of the administration in exacerbating a crisis that had been brought under control by the Trump administration, having laughed at a question of whether she planned to visit the border, laughing, "not today."

"First of all, it shows, really, almost a lack of caring, a lack of concern," King said in rebuke. "I don't know, maybe a nervous habit she has, but in that case, then that means that she's nervous because she doesn't have an answer. She doesn't have an answer to this crisis, how it started, how it's going to be resolved, what measures the Biden administration is taking."

President Biden is equally complicit in the border negligence, King added.

"Maybe the answer won't be resolved until we hear from the president, but why haven't we heard from?" he asked. "This is a major, major issue.

"That is what this issue is about: We can't allow everyone to come into this country," he concluded.

"Basically the Democratic Party line now is they will do everything in the border except provide security; that's the least important.; that's almost an afterthought to them. And the fact is, until we have security, we cannot have any type of immigration reform."

