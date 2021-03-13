Pete King to Newsmax TV: Cuomo Ouster May Come 'Fast'

With even Democrats jumping ship on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the embattled governor's days might be numbered, according to former Rep. Pete King, R-N.Y., on Newsmax TV.

"He may feel he can wait it out, last it out a while longer," King told Saturday night's "The Count." "People have short attention spans; I think he's counting on that."

But Cuomo's reported nursing home cover-up and allegations now from seven women alleging sexual harassment and, at least in some cases, potential misconduct might ultimately be too much to overcome soon.

"If something develops along the way, take people's mind off this, take their eyes off it, then I think that's what he's hoping before," King continued. "But if this keeps going at this rate, I don't see how he survives.

"It's going so fast."

King noted the New York state budget deadline is "one timeline" that might determined Cuomo's near future, particularly as so many New York state legislators might warn him the votes are there for an impeachment proceeding.

"If this keeps going day after day, I would say that in a week or so they could go to him and tell him, 'the votes are here.'"

Guest host Andrew Giuliani, the son of former Mayor Rudy Giuliani, said Cuomo is losing allies on the left, and Republicans are gathering against him on both the nursing home and harassment investigations.

"One thing about Andrew Cuomo, he never really had a lot of friends," King told Andrew Giuliani and co-host Heather Childers. "He was always the Lone Ranger. He always did it on his own. That was his style. He was proud to do it that way.

"Now this side of the coin is coming back. He has no one he can really fall back on. If you notice, almost no one has come to his defense. No one is saying he's a great guy, and no one is saying the great work he has done."

King did acknowledge Cuomo "has done some good work."

"But no one is talking about that now," he added. "I think this could go a lot faster than we might think."

At this point, Cuomo might need some of the allegations against him to come up empty to "cloud" the situation, King concluded.

Political analyst Mark Halperin said later on "The Count," Gov. Cuomo is acting "politically," but he should "behave like a human being."

"He's causing further damage to those people who have been traumatized by his actions. Again, actions he's acknowledged; I'm not talking about the disputed allegations.

"It is the 1-2 punch of those controversies that has brought him to where he is now, not a lot of friends, and I think both of them will lead to an inexorable conclusion to his career."

Important: