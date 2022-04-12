Pete Hoekstra to Newsmax: U.S. Should See If Russia Using Chemical Weapons

Former U.S. Ambassador to the Netherlands Peter Hoekstra told Newsmax on Tuesday that the U.S. should investigate reports of Russia using chemical weapons in Ukraine.

Hoekstra told "John Bachman Now" that "what I see first is the fog of war. We really don't know exactly what's going on or what happened last night with this drone and potential attack. The second thing that we would see if it really was an attack using chemical weapons."

He added, "Russia has signed on to a number of international agreements saying that it has eliminated its stockpiles of chemical weapons, that it would never use them because it has gotten rid of them.

Hoekstra said, "if it was shown that these are chemical weapons, it shows the lie that Russia is that it actually still has stockpiles of these weapons and is willing to use them, which makes it very different than what happened in Syria, where the Russians you know, they probably facilitated and approved Syria using chemical weapons, but they didn't it would be a huge, huge game-changer."

He went on to say that "Russia, probably countenanced [Syrian President] Bashar al-Assad to use those weapons against his own people."

Hoekstra said, "So, it shows that the Russians, morally they're okay with the use of chemical weapons by someone else. The real question is, would they go to the international community where it could be shown at some point that they themselves have used chemical weapons against civilians."