Tags: persecution | prosecution | midterms | democrats | donald trump

Dick Morris to Newsmax: Dems Try to Beat Trump in Court, Rather Than Ballot Box

(Newsmax/"Saturday Report")

By    |   Saturday, 24 September 2022 01:06 PM EDT

Democrats have already began subverting the next presidential election against former President Donald Trump, attempting to litigate him to death — persecution by prosecution — instead of trying to beat him at the ballot box, presidential adviser Dick Morris told Newsmax.

Note: Get Dick Morris' new book "The Return" on Trump's secret plan for 2024.

"All of this is going to backfire and is backfiring, because independents see it as a desperate political tactic. And they do not approve of determining your elections in court by lawsuit; they believe in people voting," Morris told "Saturday Report" about New York Attorney General Letitia James' civil lawsuit against Trump, his children and his companies.

"And the Democrats are really trying to foreclose that by suing Trump over everything they can find. I hope the guy never littered or jaywalks, because those charges are coming next."

Morris called James fulfilling her campaign promise to sue Trump "ridiculous," and said it ultimately just proved predictions in "The Return" to be prophetic.

"I point out in my book, 'The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback,' that the Democrats have given up opposing Trump politically," Morris told host Rita Cosby. "They know he's going to get the Republican nomination. They know he's got a lock on it. They know he's going to run again, and they know that Republicans are probably going to win because the economy is in such terrible shape.

"So this is Plan D. The fallback is to litigate him to death, persecution by prosecution."

Join the Trump List: Get latest news on Trump's 2024 plans, his "Big Announcement" and more from Newsmax's Trump list!

Saturday, 24 September 2022 01:06 PM
