Perry Johnson to Newsmax: We Have "World Chaos"

Perry Johnson, a 2024 Republican presidential candidate, told Newsmax Monday that the chaos in the world today, including the Hamas attack on Israel on Saturday, can be traced back to a weak and ineffectual Biden presidency.

“Can you recall a time recently when we’ve ever had so much chaos in the world?” Johnson asked during an appearance “Carl Higbie FRONTLINE.” “The United States is now at its weakest and we can thank [President Joe] Biden for that.”

“Let’s face it: he's not handling things right in every possible way,” he said. “It's not right here [in America]. We've never before had a situation where we’ve had this kind of inflation. Look at food prices, and now we have the world chaos, which creates even more precariousness throughout the world. And now we're at a point where we have to make sure that we shore up our own defenses because we have to try to at least create a favorable political climate in the world and it’s not. It's about as unfavorable as it's ever been.”

Johnson said that what happened in Israel over the weekend, when Hamas rained a barrage of rockets down on Israel and breached the country’s defenses, “is really a disaster.”

“Let's keep in mind that we have a very serious situation right now – something that's never happened before – because we have Hamas that now has 100,000 missiles, some of which can go directly to Tel Aviv,” he said. “We have a situation that was created to a large extent by – let's face it – Biden.”

The Michigan businessman turned political candidate said that it’s important to recognize that “Israel is very important to us.”

“It is a stabilizing influence in the Middle East and you know there is nothing stronger, nothing prevents war or instability more, than the United States having a strong defense system because if people fear us, nothing happens,” he said. “Notice nothing happened under Trump. And why? Because they knew we were going to be strong and we were going to react. But if you have … somebody that you regard as weak, it automatically emboldens other people, and that's what's happened here.”

He added that while he was “upset, dismayed” and “shocked” to see Israel under attack, he wasn’t really surprised to see more chaos in the world.

“It wouldn't really surprise me that we have this kind of chaos because look at what's going on over there right in the Ukraine. We have problems over there in the Middle East and as this goes on, we say to ourselves, why is this really happening? Would we not say that it’s happening because we have a weak leader and the world does not believe that we have the strength to really react, and they have no confidence that Biden would ever do much of anything?”

