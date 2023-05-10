Rep. Perry to Newsmax: Americans Concerned About 'Unequal' Application of Laws

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., told Newsmax Wednesday that Americans are concerned about seeing an "unequal application of the law" that target Republicans while Democrats "never see charges."

"It's very concerning to Americans who see what appears to be an unequal application of the law, regardless of whether it's presidents, presidents' sons, members of Congress, or just individuals that that might know somebody, or believe in something," Perry said during "American Agenda" Wednesday. "That's very, very, concerning. We are supposed to be a nation of laws, not a nation of individuals that get special deals based on who [they] know."

Perry, a member of the House Oversight Committee, said that while his committee, and its Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., released information Wednesday regarding potential influence peddling by President Joe Biden and his family while he was serving as vice president, there have not been any serious investigations launched by the Department of Justice, even though they have had evidence for years.

Comer and other committee members held a press conference earlier Wednesday outlining a "web" of more than 20 companies either run by, or connected to the Biden family, which received millions in payments from foreign entities when Biden was vice president.

"The Bidens' foreign entanglements are breathtaking and raise serious questions about why foreign actors targeted the Biden family, what they expected in return, and whether our national security is threatened," Comer said during the press conference. "We will continue to pursue additional bank records to follow the money trail and inform legislative solutions to prevent this type of corruption. Americans deserve answers, transparency, and accountability."

On the other hand, Perry said federal law enforcement took just five months to charge newly elected New York Republican Rep. George Santos with fraud.

The freshman Congressman pleaded not guilty to the 13 criminal charges, including wire fraud, money laundering, and theft of public funds, during an arraignment in New York Wednesday.

"This indictment seeks to hold Santos accountable for various alleged fraudulent schemes and brazen misrepresentations," United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Breon Peace said in a press release. "Taken together, the allegations in the indictment charge Santos with relying on repeated dishonesty and deception to ascend to the halls of Congress and enrich himself."

Perry said the people can see the double standard and want to see justice handed out evenly, regardless of who is charged.

"We want to see people equal application of the law for everybody, and as often time is said, 'no one is above the law.' We all agree with that," Perry said. "What is interesting is in this case, Mr. Santos, I think has been elected for about five months, and you he's been arrested and charged.

"Meanwhile, there's all kinds of folks connected to the Biden family and the politically connected that never see any charges."

