Former Sen. Perdue to Newsmax: Georgia Has GOP 'Split' Party

Georgia GOP gubernatorial candidate and former Sen. David Perdue told Newsmax Friday that the Republican Party is "split" in his state and that he hopes to unite it once elected governor.

"We have a split [GOP] party in Georgia, largely because of our top four elected officials, led by their current Governor [Brian Kemp], who failed us in 2020 and turned our election process over to Stacey 'The Hoax' Abrams, and we saw the outcome," Perdue said during "Greg Kelly Reports" Friday.

"Since then, we've been trying to get to the bottom of the 2020 elections. I filed three lawsuits in November, asked for special sessions [in the state Legislature] and actually asked for the resignation of our secretary of state."

Gov. Kemp, a Republican, would not ask for an investigation into alleged election fraud in the state, drawing the ire of former President Donald Trump who believes he won the state rather than Democrat President Joe Biden.

He and other GOP officials refused to overturn the results giving Biden the win, causing a fracture within the party, Perdue said.

Trump endorsed Perdue over Kemp for the 2020 GOP nomination in December, calling Kemp a "very weak" governor.

"David Perdue has my Complete and Total Endorsement. He will not let you down!" Trump said in a statement reported by The Hill in December. "Kemp has been a very weak Governor—the liberals and RINOs have run all over him on Election Integrity, and more. Most importantly, he can't win because the MAGA base—which is enormous—will never vote for him."

Democrat and former state representative Stacey Abrams is expected to be the opponent the GOP will face in this year's election for the governor's seat.

Abrams lost the election to Kemp in 2018 and did not concede the race, citing election fraud.

"I, on November 16, 2018, acknowledged at the top of my speech that Brian Kemp is the governor of Georgia and I even wished him well at the end of the speech," Abrams told CNN in December. "And in the middle, I talked about the fact we had a system that he managed, that he manipulated, hurt Georgia voters and the responsibility of leaders is to challenge systems that are not serving the people."

Perdue said Friday that he wants to unite the party again as governor as well as fix the election system so that people can believe in it again.

"We need to make sure our elections are secure, and I proposed to change the law enforcement structure and create an election law enforcement division within the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and have an audit before you can certify an election," he said. "That means an outside independent audit, like public companies have to do before they file their financial reports."

