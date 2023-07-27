Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Pentagon, NASA Hiding Info on UFO Program

The intelligence community has been covering up the existence of a longstanding program that retrieves and reverse engineers unidentified flying objects since at least 1947 and Congress needs to stop sending the Pentagon and "the rest of these war pimps" any more money, Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., said on Newsmax.

"We've got to be cautious about sending them any more money because that's what they're wanting to do now, to study it, because they understand the American public knows what's going on and they want to act innocent in all this," Burchett said Thursday during an appearance on "Wake Up America."

"We don't need to send any more money. We just need transparency. We need un-redacted files, we need to see the photos and we need to have access. We were trying to get down … to talk to one of the men giving testimony because of it, of the confidential nature, and we were denied access.

"This is roadblock after roadblock after roadblock that we've been given by staff members, by Congress itself. I proposed legislation to the FAA reauthorization as you all know — it basically just said if you're an airline pilot and you see something, you issue that report to the FAA, which they will, that that report goes to Congress, and it was blocked, not by the intelligence committee, but by the intelligence community."

Burchett's comments follow testimony by a former Pentagon intelligence official during a House Oversight Committee hearing on claims the government is covering up its knowledge of UFOs and that he was "absolutely" certain the government had possession of [a] nonhuman craft.

David Grusch, a former Air Force officer, said he became a government whistleblower after his discovery and has faced retaliation for coming forward. He declined to be more specific about the retaliatory tactics, citing an ongoing investigation.

A Pentagon spokesperson strenuously denied Grusch's initial claims, saying they have "not discovered any verifiable information to substantiate claims that any programs regarding the possession or reverse-engineering of extraterrestrial materials have existed in the past or exist currently."

Burchett said the Pentagon and NASA need to "quit being a roadblock" and "start bringing" information on UFO's forward.

