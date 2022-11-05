×
Jeremy Shaffer to Newsmax: Biden Should've Gone to Pa. for Oil

By    |   Saturday, 05 November 2022 10:49 AM EDT

Jeremy Shaffer, who is running in the midterm election for Pennsylvania's 17th congressional district as a Republican, told Newsmax that when President Joe Biden went to Saudi Arabia seeking a deal on oil imports, he should've gone to Pennsylvania first.

Speaking on "Wake Up America" on Saturday, Shaffer said, "So when Joe Biden went to Saudi Arabia a few months ago and fist-bumped a foreign dictator, I did a video standing outside one of our major natural gas facilities, inviting him to come here to learn about how we can create tens of thousands of jobs in western Pennsylvania in an environmentally friendly way. And, you know, he never took me up on that offer."

According to FiveThirtyEight, Shaffer's opponent, Democrat Christopher Deluzio, is "slightly favored" to win the district.

