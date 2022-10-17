Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Dems 'Making All the Wrong Moves' Before Midterms

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., says that Pennsylvanians are "getting crunched every day" by diminishing disposable income and a state inflation rate that sits at 11% — or significantly higher than last week's national number for the month of September (8.2%).

"People are hurting from the economy, inflation, high gas prices, natural gas prices in Pennsylvania," Meuser told Newsmax Monday afternoon, while appearing on "American Agenda" with host Bob Sellers.

And yet, Meuser says that Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman, currently the state's lieutenant governor, apparently has no interest in differentiating from the restrictive policies of the Democrats and President Joe Biden.

"People like Fetterman are completely out of touch and want to continue every one of these policies that have hurt our economy. He [also] believes in making our state a sanctuary state," said Meuser, who oversees the 9th District, which covers a large swath of central Pennsylvania.

"The more people know about John Fetterman, the highly less likely they are to vote for him," added Meuser, who's up for reelection in the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

Meuser cannot comprehend the viability of Fetterman presiding over a high-resource state like Pennsylvania. He has similar doubts about Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg potentially leading the country someday, as a Democratic Party presidential candidate.

When pressed on Buttigieg's recent comment about America not being in recession mode, despite the near-record inflation, soaring energy prices, and back-to-back quarters of negative GDP growth, Meuser said, "Not only is [Buttigieg] not qualified, but he also has a plan to make things worse.

"Republicans have a plan to strengthen America, to strengthen our economy, and to strengthen national security," says Meuser, while adding that Democrats, in contrast, want to tax private businesses even more in 2023, "further making the bids for American goods less attractive."

Meuser also quipped: "These guys are making all the wrong moves; and if [Democrats win the midterms in November], things will continue to get a lot worse."

