Dr. Oz to Newsmax: Pennsylvania Voters Deserve a Debate

Dr. Mehmet Oz, talk show host and Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, told Newsmax on Wednesday that the people of the state he's running in deserve a debate between himself and John Fetterman, his Democratic opponent in the November midterm elections.

"He doesn't have to tell us everything," Oz said, alluding to the former governor's health problems. "But you've got to join the campaign. And you do have to debate me."

On "Eric Bolling The Balance," Oz added that "voters in Pennsylvania deserve to see me ask hard questions, and you should ask me hard questions, John Fetterman. Figure out where we are on the issues, people would benefit from that: democracy."

Oz's comments come in light of his campaign firing back at Fetterman. Last Monday, Fetterman poked fun at Oz for being out of touch after he confused the supermarket chains Redner's and Wegmans, blending the names into "Wegners" while complaining about inflation and shopping for "crudité."

"In PA, we call this a veggie tray," Fetterman commented along with a video of Oz.

In a sharp jab, Oz's campaign spokesperson fired back: "If John Fetterman had ever eaten a vegetable in his life, then maybe he wouldn't have had a major stroke and wouldn't be in the position of having to lie about it constantly."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!