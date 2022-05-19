Rep. Keller to Newsmax: Biden Admin 'Behind the Curve' on American Crisis Matters

The Biden White House waited until early May to formally address America's baby formula shortage.

And last week, when pressed on the shortage once again, President Joe Biden said his administration might have known about it earlier, but they're "not mind readers."

Such actions and comments have led many in both parties to ask whether Biden's administration is out of touch with emergency issues involving Americans and whether it waited too long to invoke the Defense Production Act for producing more baby formula.

"That's really the M.O. of this administration," said Rep. Fred Keller, R-Pa., while serving as a Thursday guest on the "American Agenda" show. He added that the Biden administration is certainly "behind the curve on many things. Not putting Americans first."

In speaking to Newsmax co-hosts Bob Sellers and Katrina Szish, Keller said he has tried to maintain patience with the Biden administration's lax effort in confronting potential crisis situations.

At the same time, Keller draws the proverbial line at migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border getting preferential treatment with baby formula.

"[The White House] was willing to give baby formula first to people that were illegally coming into our country. We have American mothers and fathers and babies who need this. What's happening is, the Biden administration again has chosen to put our country last," said Keller, while referencing the "pallets" of baby formula waiting for families partaking in unlawful border crossings.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has pledged to fully investigate the baby formula shortage.

However, Keller questions whether the necessary inspections will occur in an efficient manner, given how part of the FDA's funding comes from outside corporate sources — making for a potential conflict of interest.

Keller says the House oversight committee will be looking into the FDA's funding for certain projects, its overall accountability, and its efforts in making sure that America has consistent logistical access to food supplies.

"That's their job," says Keller.

