Pence to Newsmax: 'Extremists' on Abortion Are Democrats

By    |   Tuesday, 17 October 2023 09:23 PM EDT

Republican presidential candidate and former Vice President Mike Pence said federal abortion laws in the United States are more aligned with countries like Iran and North Korea and thanked Newsmax on Tuesday for "reminding us that the extremists in the abortion debate are the Democrats."

Pence made the comments at a town hall hosted by Newsmax in Windsor Heights, Iowa.

"The Democratic party's official position today is to support abortion on demand all the way up to the moment of birth and use taxpayer dollars to fund abortion," Pence said.

Pence vowed to support "the strongest protections for the unborn that we can pass in states across the country."

"I do believe more than 70% of Americans would support a minimum national standard of 15 weeks, which is roughly when an unborn child can experience pain," Pence said, adding that the U.S. should be more aligned with most other Western countries.

"American law on this issue at the federal level is more aligned with the laws of Iran and China and North Korea, who support abortion on demand throughout pregnancy," Pence said. "I really believe the combination here of American leadership that's built on compassion and principle is the pathway forward. And I think we can rally the country to restore the sanctity of life to the center of American law.

"And if I'm president, I will."

Mark Swanson | editorial.swanson@newsmax.com

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

