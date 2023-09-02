×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: pence | election | integrity | voter id | single day

Pence to Newsmax: 'Last Thing We Want Is National Election Laws'

By    |   Saturday, 02 September 2023 12:54 PM EDT

Former Vice President Mike Pence says preserving the integrity of state-based elections in the United States is of paramount concern.

"The national election reforms that I actually support [are] at state level, you know, the last thing we would ever want to do is adopt national election laws," Pence told Newsmax TV's Tom Basile during an appearance on "America Right Now."

"We have to preserve state-based elections in this country to preserve election integrity. [Vivek Ramaswamy's] proposal was really incoherent and unconstitutional, and I think it's been roundly panned by people across the political spectrum."

Ramaswamy last week argued that changes were necessary to assure elections were secure, including: making Election Day a national holiday, single-day voting, voting on paper ballots only and making sure government-issued voter IDs match the voter file.

Pence on Saturday also advocated for a streamlined electoral process in the United States centered around single day voting on Election Day. Vital to his vision is calls for the utilization of paper ballots and the implementation of government-issued identification requirements that align with the voter file, all aimed at ensuring the inviolability of the electoral system.

“We need single day voting on Election Day. We need paper ballots, and we need government-issued IDs matching the voter file. In my capacity as president of the Senate, I would have led through that level of reform,” he said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Former Vice President Mike Pence says preserving the integrity of state-based elections in the United States is of paramount concern.
pence, election, integrity, voter id, single day
274
2023-54-02
Saturday, 02 September 2023 12:54 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved