Pence to Newsmax: 'Last Thing We Want Is National Election Laws'

Former Vice President Mike Pence says preserving the integrity of state-based elections in the United States is of paramount concern.

"The national election reforms that I actually support [are] at state level, you know, the last thing we would ever want to do is adopt national election laws," Pence told Newsmax TV's Tom Basile during an appearance on "America Right Now."

"We have to preserve state-based elections in this country to preserve election integrity. [Vivek Ramaswamy's] proposal was really incoherent and unconstitutional, and I think it's been roundly panned by people across the political spectrum."

Ramaswamy last week argued that changes were necessary to assure elections were secure, including: making Election Day a national holiday, single-day voting, voting on paper ballots only and making sure government-issued voter IDs match the voter file.

Pence on Saturday also advocated for a streamlined electoral process in the United States centered around single day voting on Election Day. Vital to his vision is calls for the utilization of paper ballots and the implementation of government-issued identification requirements that align with the voter file, all aimed at ensuring the inviolability of the electoral system.

“We need single day voting on Election Day. We need paper ballots, and we need government-issued IDs matching the voter file. In my capacity as president of the Senate, I would have led through that level of reform,” he said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!