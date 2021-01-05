Rep. Babin to Newsmax TV: VP Pence Will 'Do The Right Thing' Wednesday

Vice President Mike Pence will perform his duties admirably Wednesday when he oversees the Electoral College certification, according to Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, on Newsmax TV.

"I have not talked to anyone regarding [Pence's plans]," Babin told host Chris Salcedo Tuesday on The Chris Salcedo Show. "I did meet with the vice president last week at the White House with a number of us planning to do this and object to these numbers. The president and vice president were there.

"I know this: I know there's a lot of pressure on Vice President Pence. He's going to be presiding over the joint session. I know Vice President Pence to be a very principled man, a devout Christian. I know he's going to do the right thing. He'll do what he thinks is right. And he'll go ahead with that. I'm very confident of that."

Both bodies of Congress will meet at 1 p.m. ET Wednesday to certify the electoral votes from the presidential election.

President Donald Trump has alleged voter fraud in several key battleground states resulted in Joe Biden winning the election.

Babin said he expects "a hundred-plus" of his fellow House Republicans to object to the results in certain states and try to "stop the steal." He added only state legislatures can change voting rules and laws, even if the courts or other state officials use COVID-19 as an excuse to do so.

"On certain states, there will be objections, I can promise you that," Babin said. "You'll see a ton of people coming up here that are going to be supportive of an open and transparent investigation so we can see if we have a fair process."