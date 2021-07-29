Rep. Norman to Newsmax: Pelosi's Mask Mandates 'Tyrannical'

Enough is enough when it comes to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's ''tyrannical'' way of dealing with issues, Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., who, along with two other GOP lawmakers is suing Pelosi over mask fines, told Newsmax.

''This is a combination of theatrics and hypocrisy,'' Norman said Thursday on ''American Agenda'' about a memo issued by the new U.S. Capitol Police chief, Thomas Manger, directing his officers to arrest visitors and staff who refuse to wear masks on the House side of the Capitol complex.

The directive comes after Norman and Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia were fined $500 for not wearing masks on the House floor.

''Nancy Pelosi was seen, when she implemented the fine the first time, without a mask,'' Norman said.

''This is all about the abuse of power. ... This is more than just congressmen being fined for not wearing a mask. … This is government overreach at its worst, and the three of us — Massie and Greene are fighting it — we're going to sue her. There comes a time to say enough is enough, and the arresting of staffers and others visiting our nation's capital, paid for by taxpayers — it's a tyrannical way of dealing with things that Miss Pelosi has become addicted to.''

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, is the latest back and forth between Republican lawmakers and Pelosi over mask mandates.

Norman, Massie and Greene are asking the court to determine that the fines are unconstitutional.

Capitol Police were advised not to arrest members of Congress but to report the lawmakers' noncompliance to the House sergeant-at-arms, the memo says.

''In today's edition of Pelosi's abuse of power, Capitol Police have been directed to arrest staff and visitors to comply with her mask mandate for vaccinated individuals.'' Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., tweeted Thursday. ''For Members, they advise not arresting but ''reporting Members to SAA for their failure to comply.''

"This is such an overstep of Speaker Pelosi's authority to basically make our Capitol Police arrest staff members and report on members [of Congress]," she told Fox News Thursday. "It's absolutely unconscionable that this is where we're at."

