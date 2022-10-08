Rep. Pat Fallon to Newsmax: Peace Through Strength Now Armageddon From Weakness

The eras of Ronald Reagan's and former President Donald Trump's peace through strength have given way to President Joe Biden's "armageddon" through weakness, according to Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, on Newsmax.

"This is the difference: President Trump for four years projected strength," Fallon told Saturday's "Wake Up America" days after Biden admitted the world is closer to "armageddon" than before. "Vladimir Putin didn't invade any countries, and he did under Bush and Obama and Biden, but not Trump.

"And North Korea knew because he made it very clear to them that, you know, a reign of fury would descend upon them if they got aggressive with their neighbors, so they didn't.

"So there is a major difference."

And the media's decades of complicity in covering for Democrats has led to the branding of strong Republicans as warmongers, but both Reagan and Trump were strong peacekeeping presidents, showing strength to our key world rivals, Fallon told host Carl Higbie. Suggestions Trump would get the world in World War III have been more apparent under Biden, Higbie added.

"They said that about Reagan, too, if you remember, Carl, because any president that projects strength and happens to be a Republican is going to start World War III, and in fact, they want to prevent it.

"And the Soviet Union fell because of Reagan and you know Putin and others were kept in check because of Trump."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!