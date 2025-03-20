WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: peace | talks | ceasefire | war | ukraine | russia | vladimir putin

KT McFarland to Newsmax: Trump Calls to Putin, Zelenskyy 'Reinforced' Negotiations

Thursday, 20 March 2025 11:51 AM EDT

KT McFarland, the former deputy national security adviser in the first Trump administration, told Newsmax on Thursday that President Donald Trump's phone calls to the leaders of Russia and Ukraine "reinforced" the need for negotiations between the countries.

Trump said in a social media post Wednesday he had "a very good telephone call" with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following his conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin the day before.

"Much of the discussion was based on the call made [Tuesday] with President Putin in order to align both Russia and Ukraine in terms of their requests and needs," Trump wrote, adding, "We are very much on track."

McFarland told "National Report" on Thursday morning that "there'll be a lot of give and take and a lot of horse trading" to reach a ceasefire agreement between the two countries.

"Zelenskyy has said, 'We want to stay in this one region that the Ukrainians have taken from Russia.' The Russians have said, 'Well, we don't want any NATO membership for Ukraine. We don't want British or French troops stationed on the Ukrainian-Russian border,'" she continued.

"So there are a lot of issues to be worked out, but I think the main issue of do you want a deal or not? Do you want to go to the negotiating table or not? I think that's already been decided, and that's been reinforced by both phone calls with President Trump and Putin and Trump and Zelensky," McFarland said.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

Thursday, 20 March 2025 11:51 AM
