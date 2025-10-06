Former Israeli Diplomat Pinkas to Newsmax: 'No Peace With Jihadists'

The peace plan being brokered between Gaza and Israel isn't necessary, as "there's no peace with jihadists," former Israeli diplomat Alon Pinkas said to Newsmax Monday.

"This is not a peace plan, but rather a plan. And I also agree with [Secretary of State] Marco Rubio saying that the real test lies after the hostage-prisoner exchange deal because that's only phase one," Pinkas, who was served as Consul General of Israel in New York City from 2000 to 2004, told "Newsline."

"I'm pretty much skeptical whether or not those phases are implementable, not for lack of goodwill on President [Donald] Trump's part, but for lack of trust, goodwill, and faith on both the Israeli and Hamas side," he added.

"Now, I'm not drawing any moral equivalency. I'm just saying the practicalities are that this is going to be extraordinarily difficult to achieve."

Trump on Sunday told negotiators set to meet Monday for crucial talks aimed at ending the war in Gaza to "move fast," as hopes for a peace deal grew after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a hostage release could be announced this week.

Hamas on Friday said it accepted some elements from the U.S.-led peace plan that Trump outlined last month.

Under the plan, Hamas would release the remaining 48 hostages within 72 hours. It would also give up power and disarm, which Hamas has not agreed to do.

If the plan doesn't work out, "we're looking at a de facto Israeli occupation in Gaza, at which point President Trump may lose interest," Pinkas said.

"The Gulf Arab countries are going to lose their whatever, incentive or impetus, they have to help this, and we're screwed. … So I am very hopeful that at least the hostage phase is going to work out. That, by the way, is what I'd say roughly 90% of Israelis want. As for the rest, we can meet again next week."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com