Payton McNabb to Newsmax: Democrats at Speech Were 'Antiwoman'

Former competitive volleyball player Payton McNabb told Newsmax's Saturday Report that Democratic politicians "don't care" about supporting gender specific competition.

McNabb suffered traumatic head injuries when she was struck by a spiked volleyball hit by a transgender opponent. Her life was instantaneously changed.

President Donald Trump invited her to be a White House guest at his speech to Congress Tuesday night. Trump outlined how McNabb has been a champion for keeping women and men apart in high school and collegiate athletics.

Democrats attending the speech showed little if any reaction when McNabb was introduced. McNabb said she didn't expect much from them. "It's so hypocritical that they paraded around in those pink suits trying to, you know, make themselves look like the party of women, which is what they always do. But of course, 24 hours before that, zero of them voted for the protection of women and girls. So I'm not surprised. I almost laughed when I got there and saw all of them in the pink suits, because the irony of it is just absolutely crazy."

McNabb said President Trump is on target over the issue of protecting women from biological men entering women's sports. "He takes it for what it is and sees it for how big it truly is. So to have a president and an administration that cares so much about it and is willing to give my story a voice not just to the nation, but to the world, it just means so much, and it really just shows his promises that were made during his campaign. He definitely kept them."

McNabb said the support has helped advance protection for women in sports. "We got the law passed in North Carolina to ban men from women's sports, and I'm working with Independent Women's Forum to really dive down into these state laws and get them passed across the country, because these are basic rights that women deserve."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com