Ken Paxton to Newsmax: Texans Came Together to Save Lives

Amidst the colossal devastation and death wrought by the flooding in Kerr County, Texas over the weekend, some pundits and politicians on the left were quick to blame the Trump administration for the lack of warning and government resources. Texas Attorney General Paxton told Newsmax on Friday that “it’s not surprising that people want to jump to political blame when we have a natural disaster that cannot be prevented.”

"Obviously, it [the flood] was going to come no matter what. It's just a matter of how you handle it. And I can't give the governor enough credit, the president, for how quickly he acted and the first responders, particularly, that were on the ground. I wish you could come here,” Paxton said during an appearance on “Ron Schmitt Tonight.”

Paxton, who is running to unseat current GOP Sen. John Cornyn, said the tragedy has shown everyday Texans will step up in the face of adversity. “Some of the stories I've heard about the state police and about just local volunteers jumping in and saving lives. There's a story about a man that jumped off his house into the water to save two girls, risking his own life. Other people died doing the same thing. So yeah, go ahead and criticize. But there were a lot of brave men and women out there saving lives,” he added.

