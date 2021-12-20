Texas AG Paxton to Newsmax: Texans Realize Risks and Want the Wall

Texans realize the risks associated with illegal immigration and are in favor of the wall the state is building along its border with Mexico, state Attorney General Ken Paxton said on Newsmax Monday.

"Especially if they're along the border, they realize the risk that is associated with illegal immigration, whether it's increased crime, drugs, human trafficking or whether it's just the economic costs," Paxton said on Newsmax's "National Report."

"I think this is something that most Texans feel is important. It is costing us a lot of money."

The state is expected to break ground on the permanent border wall this week, according to Land Commissioner George P. Bush, the grandson of former President George H.W. Bush.

Paxton also pointed out that the state of Texas has also sued the federal government over its not building the wall, and said the Biden administration "just wasted the money that Congress appropriated for it."

Meanwhile, the state is trying to get private landowners to either sell land or donate it to the state for wall construction, and to recoup materials that were left when former President Donald Trump left office and wall construction stopped.

"The technology and just the sheer physical structure, I think will be very effective in preventing illegal immigration," said Paxton. "We're trying to take some of the same materials and build, but we're also suing the federal government saying, Hey, Biden administration, this money was appropriated by Congress, the elected representatives."

That money, he added, must be spent: "You can't just waste this money now that it's been appropriated. You have to go spend it on the wall were in court on that and hopefully, we'll get a good ruling, and some of that money will be spent by the federal government to continue to build the wall."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here