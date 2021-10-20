Texas AG Paxton to Newsmax: Unit Working to Protect Future Elections

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is forming an election integrity unit of investigators, lawyers, and more with a goal of guaranteeing that future elections are secure and transparent, told Newsmax Wednesday that even though the 2020 election results were not disputed, his office is still investigating or prosecuting hundreds of instances of voter fraud.

"Even though we were successful in protecting our elections, my office right now has over 500 counts of voter fraud in front of the courts and we have ... almost 300 investigations," Paxton told Newsmax's "National Report." "It's the most we've ever had."

Part of the reason there are more investigations is because there are more lawyers to investigate the cases, said Paxton.

"We know that there's fraud going on because we're catching it," he said. "We're prosecuting it. We're successful in many of these prosecutions."

Paxton said his office wants to continue the efforts, so people can report issues with elections and that they can be kept fair, free, and protected.

"Everybody can vote that's supposed to vote under Texas law, and we just want to make sure that people can trust their elections," said Paxton.

He also commented on the news that Dallas-based Southwest Airlines will not be putting unvaccinated staff on unpaid leave beginning in December.

"I'm grateful for Southwest airlines," Paxton said. "I appreciate Southwest. They delivered the results for the customer, so I am grateful that they're not bowing down to the federal government to the Biden mandate. Going forward, I hope you'll see more companies take care of their employees and watch out for their customers."

The attorney general further commented on the headlines that the Supreme Court will consider fast-tracking an appeal of Texas' heartbeat abortion law, calling it "bigger than abortion."

"This is about states' rights, about the ability of the state to offer people access to their own court system," said Paxton. "The federal government should have no role in that, and if Texas wants to offer people the opportunity to court to protect babies that have a heartbeat, then Texas ought to be able to do that, and the federal government should just stay out of it and run the federal government."

