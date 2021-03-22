Texas AG to Newsmax TV: State Considering Suing Feds Over Immigrants, COVID-19

Texas is considering suing the Biden administration over its policies regarding allowing illegal immigrants into the United States, saying the acknowledgement by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas that many were admitted without being tested for COVID-19 is creating a health emergency.

“We are looking at that right now,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told Newsmax TV on Monday. “And I would say don’t be surprised if you see a legal maneuver related to that particular issue. So, I’m not going to say yes or no at this point, I’m just going to say, ‘We’re working on it.’ And I think we have a really good chance at presenting something in court.”

Mayorkas’ admission came Wednesday during a House committee hearing, and reports of illegal immigrants being released in the U.S. without testing or subsequently testing positive has sparked criticism that the federal government is putting local populations at risk.

Photos taken of facilities where some of those detained remain, disseminated by Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, show people being kept in close quarters in what appears to violate guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding COVID-19 mitigation protocols.

“I just saw the photos too,” Paxton said on "The Chris Salcedo Show." “It’s a human tragedy. It’s just amazing. It’s not unpredictable that this would happen given what happened in the Obama administration, and Joe Biden basically adopting the same principles and philosophy on immigration. So it’s not surprising that we’re in this situation.

“So, we’re looking at every possible means to protect these people, from what they’re having to go through, and protect the citizens of Texas from exposed to COVID, and being exposed to other issues like human trafficking and drug trafficking.”

