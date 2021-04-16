Texas AG Paxton to Newsmax TV: New Border Laws Great, But Biden Not Enforcing

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton praised fellow Texan Rep. Chip Roy for introducing legislation to designate Mexican criminal cartels that smuggle illegal immigrants across the border as terrorist organizations, but told Newsmax TV on Friday that it really won’t matter because the Biden administration won’t enforce the law.

''It's great legislation, but unless the Biden administration enforces laws, they're not enforcing laws we have now,'' Paxton said on ''Spicer & Co.'' ''They're not enforcing laws that we effectively enforced under the Trump administration. So you can pass more laws, but if Biden, like he has on day one, says look the border is open.

''You can come across we're not going to deport you. If you're a criminal, we're not going to … We let you stay here, even though we're supposed to send you back … Come on, and we're not enforcing any laws.''

Roy said on Thursday when he proposed the measure that it was to enable the federal government the resources to forcefully attack the drug cartels that were exploiting the border crisis to funnel more narcotics and conduct human smuggling.

Paxton decried Biden’s approach to the border, accusing the president and Vice President Kamala Harris of intentionally avoiding visiting the border in the hopes that the publicity and coverage will simply go away.

''You know it says a lot,'' he said. ''It's a huge crisis. They don't want to acknowledge it. They're very secretive about what's going on. And all of these detention centers are very secretive about what's going on [at] the border. They're not transparent at all. They don't want to bring attention to it. They don't want cameras down there. They don't want reporters there who might tell the truth about what's happened.

''They wouldn't want you there. They don't even want me there. The federal government is trying to stop me from going to the border, because they don't want me to talk about it. And of course they don't want any more lawsuits if I discover other things we need to sue over, so it's pretty important and yet completely ignored.''

