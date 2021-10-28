Texas AG Paxton to Newsmax: Letter Sent to Biden on 'Shaky' Vaccine Mandates

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, one of 21 GOP state attorneys general who sent a letter to President Joe Biden to warn him that calls for vaccine mandates "stand on shaky legal ground," told Newsmax Thursday that the president's call isn't just bad policy, but bad law.

"We don't want to sit by and watch thousands if not millions of Americans lose their job, especially if you look at the border," Paxton said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "You watch people flooding across the border with COVID and they are not only non-vaccinated, but they're also spreading around the country with COVID, with no consequences."

The attorneys general are also looking at litigation to stop the mandates, said Paxton.

"There's no OSHA guidance yet but according to President Biden, that's going to come out," he said. "I would anticipate you'll see lawsuits from state agencies in the next couple of weeks."

Meanwhile, the House special committee investigating the Jan. 6 incidents at the Capitol has asked 35 tech and communications companies to hold onto the digital records of people said to be persons of interest, and Paxton said it's a "big concern" that action was taken without the use of a warrant.

The Biden administration, he said, "seems to be threatening people" who were exercising their free speech rights on Jan. 6, and "whether you agree with what people said that day, they certainly have the right to do it, and now they're ... being threatened and potentially prosecuted for free speech."

